While the horrific suicide attack in Manchester has dominated international headlines, little attention has been paid to civilian casualties in the perpetual “war on terror”. Recent US airstrikes in Syria and Iraq have killed dozens of civilians during the past week. In Yemen, the human rights group, Reprieve, says U.S. Navy SEALs killed five civilians during a raid Tuesday night on a village in Ma’rib governorate.

The journalistic monitoring group, Airwars, says airstrikes on Sunday and Monday reportedly killed up to 44 civilians in Mosul, mostly women and children.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says U.S.-led airstrikes have killed 225 civilians over the past month, including 44 children.

Sadly, victims in conflict zones receive little media attention. It’s kept very ethereal, very distant and abstract. We never learn their names; we never hear the wailing cries from their families. One wonders whether such appalling deaths are the emotional driving force which motives Muslim youngsters on their suicide missions. Britain, the US and other western nations have been guilty of flooding the Middle East with billions of weapons which fuel the never ending cycle of death and destruction. This must stop. These wars are routed in centuries old conflict between Shias and Sunnis and the US and other western nations should remain neutral, otherwise we can only expect more “Manchester style” blowback tragedies. Finally, Muslim Imams need to do much more in “policing” their own youngsters and pruning their scriptures from hateful passages which justify killing infidels.