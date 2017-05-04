A partial settlement has been reached in a lawsuit prompted by the death of six students and the injury of seven others when a balcony collapsed in Berkeley in 2015, lawyers for the plaintiffs said today.

The collapse of apartment 405's balcony on June 16, 2015 at the Library Gardens apartment complex at 2020 Kittredge St. killed five students visiting from Ireland, as well as a student from Rohnert Park.

The seven injured students were also from Ireland.

Lawyers with the law firm Rains, Lucia, Stern, St. Phalle & Silver said they have reached a partial settlement with some of the defendants responsible for the construction of the apartment complex.

The amount each defendant will pay the seven injured students and the families of the six students who died is confidential.

One of those who died was Ashley Donohoe, 22, of Rohnert Park.

Attorney Eustace de Saint Phalle, who is representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement that even though there has been a partial settlement, "the Donohoe family will continue to push for legislative changes to the building codes."

Following the collapse, the Berkeley City Council passed stricter building codes for outdoor structures.

The Donohoe family also wants settlements contractors make related to shoddy work to be made public through the contractors licensing board.

"The Donohoe family does not want negligent contractors to be able to hide the settlements of claims related to faulty construction through the use of secret settlements," de Saint Phalle said.

Lawsuits against other defendants including the apartment complex's owner and the property manager continue to proceed. A trial date has been set for early next year.