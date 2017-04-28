I'm a registered Democrat. I was not one of the Bernie supporters who out of protest voted for Trump (horrible idea) or Jill Stein or Gary Johnson or who didn't vote for any President at all (opposite of yuge). The reason I didn't do any of these things is because I thought and still do even more now that the Trump administration is probably going to prove to be one of the worst things to ever happen to our country.



He is a criminal and a deeply disturbed narcissist surrounded by other criminals and narcissist. When I say criminal I mean literally part of an organized racketeering crime ring providing a front for some of the worst elements of international organized crime including ties to Iran. Okay. So you know where I stand.



That being said, I will fly out to Berkeley and personally physically protect Coulter if she chooses to speak on campus. Berkeley should close its academic doors and close up shop before it denies someone like Coulter free speech. We may not like her but she is not exactly a Nazi. She's someone with views not our own who likes to get a rise out of people by saying offensive and stupid things. Anyone who threatens her with violence or who goes further to plot violence against her is also a criminal and a fool.

I'm a trained fighter so I'm happy to talk with anyone in person who wants to resort to violence. If you want to hurt someone because you don't like their mouthing off maybe take your extremist reactions and go punch yourself in the face. Stop making this world a worse place to be in.

Just because you are on my side of the political spectrum does not make physically threatening or harming another individual okay who has done nothing to you. I don't care if you and I agree on everything else threatening or harming Coultier is bullshit. . I don't hit people. If you do, you don't belong anywhere near the Berkeley campus and you are losing the fight for all of us. Take a xanax and go write your congressperson