Donald Trump and a few hundred Republican politicians are still out to repeal the successful Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) to please its base of Freedom Caucus and Obamahaters. The only way the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will fail is if Trump and Republican politicians sabotage it.

Thanks to Republicans' relentless propaganda campaign for the past six years, the concept of Obamacare is widely disliked. But most of what the law does is popular; expanding Medicaid, forcing insurers to cover those pre-existing medical conditions' allowing young people to stay on their parents' policies until age 26.

If President Trump does cave to the hard-core extremists in the Republican Party base, what will Donald tell the millions of Americans who have the ACA health care plan and like it? And Donald you keep telling Americans the Affordable Care Act is dangerous: The only thing dangerous about the ACA is that its a threat to Trump-Republican lies and hypocrisy!