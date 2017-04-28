Police in Berkeley on Thursday arrested five people during a day of demonstrations in the city.

Mark Wilder, 52, of Irving, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Donque Addison, 28, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Stephen Hall, 48, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to incite a riot and for violation of probation.

A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

A person who has not yet been identified was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Police said the arrests were made as part of a coordinated effort to manage large-scale demonstrations in the downtown and South Campus neighborhoods and on the University of California at Berkeley campus.

Police said officers confiscated numerous weapons during the course of the day.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

The demonstrations were related to the canceled scheduled appearance of conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Coulter had planned a speech Thursday at the campus, but the Berkeley College Republicans canceled it on Wednesday saying the university could not guarantee the event would be safe.