Flash: Coulter bails on Berkeley booking? or was she booted?

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her Twitter account today that her speech at University of California at Berkeley on Thursday has been canceled but didn't make clear who made the decision to cancel it.

In one of a series of tweets, Coulter said, "It's very sad about Berkeley's cancellation, but my sadness is greater than that. It's a dark day for free speech in America."

In another tweet, Coulter wrote, "If we had continued to fight we would have won."

She wrote, "I'm so sorry Berkeley canceled my speech. I'm so sorry YAF acquiesced in the cancellation."

Coulter apparently was referring to the Young America's Foundation, which joined the Berkeley College Republicans in filing a lawsuit against UC Berkeley administrators on Monday alleging that they discriminate against and restrict speakers with conservative viewpoints.

YAF is a Tennessee-based foundation that was a sponsor and partial contributor to Coulter's speaking event.

YAF and the Berkeley College Republicans filed the suit after the university last week canceled Coulter's event on Thursday but later offered to allow her to speak on May 2.

However, Coulter had vowed to keep her plan to come to the university on Thursday to speak.

The Berkeley College Republicans couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The group said on its Facebook page that it plans to hold a news conference on the Mario Savio Steps at Sproul Plaza on the campus at 1:30 p.m. today.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said the university hasn't yet received any official notice that Coulter has canceled her speech.

Mogulof said UC officials tentatively plan to hold a news conference somewhere on campus at 3 p.m. today to respond to what the Berkeley College Republicans say.