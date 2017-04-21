UDPDATE, 7pm. Police activity terminated, area secured.

Issuing a shelter in place for the area of2200 block of McKinley 1800 block of Allston 1800 block of Bancroft 2200 block of GrantPolice activity in the area. Officers may be checking behind buildings and homes. Please stay inside. Or avoid the area.Contact 911 if you need help, see or hear anything suspicious.

PLANET UPDATE: At 6:30 pm the BPD dispatcher told the Planet that the suspect, still being sought, was a man with a gun. She said he'd been described as an African-American in his twenties, wearing a blue polo shirt and blue acid-washed jeans.