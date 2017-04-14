Berkeley police today released the names of all but one of the 20 people who were arrested in connection with violence at protests for and against President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The charges for which people were arrested include assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and committing a criminal offense while wearing a mask.

However, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County District Attorney's office said no one has been formally charged yet because Berkeley police are still reviewing video and social media evidence and may make additional arrests.

The arrested protester who wasn't named by Berkeley police was a 17-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of battery.

The protests, which were similar to ones at the same park on March 4, started Saturday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park at 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. and spread to city streets.

Ten people were arrested in the March 4 protests but the District Attorney's Office hasn't yet filed charges against anyone.

Eleven people were injured during the protests on Saturday and seven of those were taken to hospitals, according to police.

None of the businesses in the area reported being damaged. Additionally, no one who did not participate in the event was injured, police said.

Berkeley police said that in addition to the 17-year-old juvenile, the people who were arrested on Saturday were:

Sean O'Brien, 35, of Oakland, on suspicion of violation of a Berkeley municipal code.

Addae Reciado, 19, of Richmond, on suspicion of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Rachel Schwarz, 33, of Oakland, on suspicion of violation of a Berkeley municipal code and for resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Levi Romero, 23, of Palmdale, on suspicion of battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code.

Robert Rundo, 26, of San Clemente, on suspicion of battery on a police officer and for resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Nicholas Ryan, 24, of San Mateo, on suspicion of battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code.

Genevieve Jones, 27, of Berkeley, on suspicion of battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code.

Vincent Yochelson, 23, of Oakland, on suspicion of violation of a Berkeley municipal code and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense.

Moira Vandewalker, 21, of Albany, on suspicion of violation of a Berkeley municipal code and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense.

Jonathan Dalili, 32, of Berkeley, on suspicion of battery.

Christopher Smith, 37, of Martinez, on suspicion of battery.

Enrique Yarce, 22, of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of battery, violation of a Berkeley municipal code, wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense and resisting arrest.

Dennis Luke, 36, of Huntington Beach, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Kyle Chapman, 41, San Francisco, on suspicion of a warrant for battery stemming from the March 4 protest.

Robert Scott, 39, of Oakland, on suspicion of battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code.

Robert Peete, 51, of Berkeley, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee Robinson, 68, described by police as a "Berkeley nomad," on suspicion of public intoxication.

Allyn Jensen, 30, of San Francisco, on suspicion of vandalism and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense.

John Cookenboo, 27, of Albany, on suspicion of inciting a riot, possession of switchblade knife and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense.

The Berkeley Police Department said it "remains focused on protecting the peaceful expression of free speech and will continue to develop criminal cases and seek prosecution against all those who infringed on the rights of others and participated in riotous acts."

Police are asking anyone who has photos or videos of the protests that might help officers make arrests to visit http://bit.ly/berkvideo.