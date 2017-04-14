Various conservative groups on Saturday staged a second pro-Trump rally in Berkeley and as expected, violence broke out. While I abhor the Trump presidency, I am disappointed that those opposing Trump espouse the First Amendment right of free speech for themselves, but seem willing to deny it to others whose views they oppose.

Opponents of this pro-Trump rally certainly have the right to peacefully protest but they know, or should know, that inevitably the peaceful demonstrations will become violent. Remember, the first pro-Trump rally and the Yiannopoulos incident? In fact, I suspect the sponsors of the rally hoped for this result. Now they can scream, “we were denied our free speech rights.”

What if there was a pro-Trump rally and nobody but Trump supporters showed up? Wouldn't that be a more effective anti-Trump stance than violence resulting in injury and property damage? Now, of course, the media will focus mostly on the violence and destruction of property and the meaning, if there is one, of the anti-Trump demonstration will be forgotten.

So much for “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”