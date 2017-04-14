Extra
Press Release: Sinkhole on Tunnel Road into Berkeley
Advisory: Large sinkhole causing traffic delays on Tunnel Road in both directions. Please avoid the area.
The Berkeley Department of Public Works advises the community to avoid traveling on Tunnel Road until further notice. Due to a sinkhole, westbound traffic on Tunnel Road between Bridge Road and Vicente Road has been shifted, also impacting the eastbound lanes. Significant traffic delays are expected for both directions of travel until further notice.