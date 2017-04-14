Berkeley police said this afternoon that they had arrested more than a dozen people and expected to arrest more today in connection with a protest between pro- and anti-Trump supporters in Berkeley.



Police asked for help from other law enforcement agencies. Alameda County sheriff's deputies responded, and Oakland police were also present.



As of 1:48 p.m., 15 people had been arrested in connection with the protest, which started this morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park at 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.



The Los Angeles Times has reported an arrest count of 21 at about seven this evening.



A similar protest at the park took place March 4 and 10 people were arrested.



Police said that protesters moved on to city streets. The downtown Berkeley BART station was closed because of the demonstration, BART officials said.



The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District bus No. 12 was rerouted because of the protest, according to agency officials.



By 5 p.m. MLK Park was almost empty. A crowd of about 50 people stood on the corner of Center and Shattuck surrounded by police officers.

Police have reported fights, property damage and that protesters have thrown objects such as fireworks.

Officers have seized items that were prohibited from the protest.

The items seized have included flagpoles, a knife, a stun gun, helmets and signs and flags attached to poles.

Some type of gas was released during the protest this morning, a police spokesman said.

Spokesman Officer Byron White said because of the release of the gas, police put on gas masks. Numerous reports were made to police that demonstrators were using pepper spray.

White wasn't sure when protesters started gathering but some planned to gather at 10 a.m. and others at noon or later.

There were perhaps two hundred people in the park by about 11:30, some with pro-Trump signs and t-shirts and other with anti-Trump. Some of the latter were dressed in black with the lower part of their faces covered with bandannas, indicating that they were probably with the "antifa" or "anti-fascist" contingent.

A sign briefly posted on the walls of Berkeley High quoted Huey Long: "When Fascism comes to America it will be called anti-Fascism." It was soon pulled down.

At least two injuries have been reported so far to police, White said.

Among city officials observed at the scene were Planning Commissioner Steve Martinot and Councilmember Linda Maio.

Anyone with photos or videos of the event is asked to share them with police by sending them to police@cityofberkeley.info or http://bit.ly/berkvideo.