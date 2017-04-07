I read your opinion piece about national searches, and was shocked to read your praise of Dash Butler.

I have the video tape somewhere of the November 1991 City Council meeting which Chief of Police Dash Butler and City Manager Michael Brown didn't realize existed when they synced up their testimony against me, accusing me of assaulting Butler in the groin at a public meeting in front of hundreds of people and the entire City Council. They were very convincing in front of the jury at my criminal trial, two of the most senior city staff, both very clearly identifying me as having committed a felony.

Then the jury watched Channel 7 news footage proving them both to be liars. Their exit from both of their jobs came within the next several months after my acquittal. Please consider how useful their testimony in any criminal case would have been after this florid show.