Berkeley police are asking people to stay away from the area around San Pablo and Ashby avenues this afternoon because of a gas leak caused by a solo-vehicle crash.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a fixed object at 12:57 p.m.

People nearby noticed the strong smell of gas, and emergency crews have determined that a gas line was damaged in the crash.

The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

Both roadways have been closed for two blocks on either side of the affected area as PG&E crews work to secure the leak, according to police.

According to Sergeant Andrew Frankel, Berkeley Police Department, residents from the 1200 block of Ashby Avenue have been evacuated. Residents from the 1200 block of Carrison Street are now being evacuated.

Traffic remains closed 2 blocks in each direction of the intersection of San Pablo and Ashby Avenues.

The community is asked to remain out of the area until the "all clear" is given.

0207p04/05/17