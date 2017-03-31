Contrary to his campaign pledge to hang up his golf clubs and work for the American people, Trump now spends an excessive amount of time golfing and vacationing at his Florida resort. Readers may recall how he mocked Obama for indulging in an occasional weekend golfing with his friends.



Sadly, Trump’s offspring have been cursed with the same lust for money capitalizing on the Trump name. Son-in-law Kushner is wobbling right on the edge of an ethical precipice. Swing state members of Congress are cursed with their support of Trump and may lose their seats in the mid-term elections.

Eight-term Congressman Devin Nunes is in free fall after his clock-and-dagger escapades at the White House. His chairmanship of the House Intelligence Committee is in serious trouble.

Paul Ryan, once Republicans rising star, is reviled by the Freedom Caucus and the Dems. Ryan suffered the ultimate humiliation by his boss who urged his followers to tune in to “Judge Jeanine,” of Fox News who demanded Ryan relinquish his speakership. Reince Priebus is the Trumpcare’s fall guy and has faded into obscurity. Chris Christie who was recently invited to the White House, has been cursed by Trump’s son-in-law for indicting his father.

Sean Spicer has an impossible task as a “defense lawyer”, bobbing and weaving to defend Trump’s policies and manic tweets. And last but not least are the Trump voters who have been duped by the world’s biggest con man.

