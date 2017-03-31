Hate's sister and some friends of his indicate on Facebook that Hate has passed. Hate has touched and greatly helped many, many lives -- including, I think, his own. No reference material can do justice and none do more than scratch the surface, so this will have to do.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Hate_Man



—Thomas Lord







One of my best friends and friend to many, many people Mark Hawthorne AKA Hateman passed away today 6:33pm at Alta Bates Hospital. I will miss our conversations, loud discussions and arguments on just about every subject under the sun and beyond. Hateman loved to be "Outside" and lived life without a small home but made the world his big one. Outside was where he was needed. For over half a century he was the central core to a large, dysfunctional family that many belonged to. He will be missed by all of us that knew and loved (I can hear him gagging at my sentimentality ) him.—Dan McMullan (from his facebook page)

Some of Ted Friedman's Hate Man stories from the Planet:

www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2012-03-20/article/39476

Mar 19, 2012 - This is all that's left of "Camp Hate," a bustling community of thinkers, boozers, and schmoozers, all under the direction of Hate Man. Shoes on ...

Apr 13, 2012 - Hate Man back in People's Park, Wednesday, after three-week stay-away order dropped by court. Hate Man's back, after an Alameda County ...