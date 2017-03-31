Berkeley police arrested two people suspected of robbing a home on Thursday night, according to police officials.

At about 8 p.m., police received a call about a possible burglary in progress in the 2800 block of Sacramento Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who matched a witness description walking away from the home where a window had been smashed, police said.

Police arrested two Concord residents, 51-year-old Reginald Patillo and 38-year-old Kizzie Sandling.

Patillo was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and violating his probation. Sandling was arrested on suspicion of burglary and violating her probation.