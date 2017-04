To the Berkeley City Council:



I urge you to vote 'yes' on the Fresh Start Resolutions. I am a long-time Council District 4 resident, a retired educator, professional librarian and author. I know what I'm talking about.. "Senior Power" is my occasional newspaper column.



I am unable to attend Tuesday, April 4, 2017's Berkeley Council meeting (8:30 P.M., 2134 MLK).