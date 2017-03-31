Public Comment
National law needed to protect rights
Chuck Mann, Greensboro, NC
Thursday March 30, 2017 - 02:03:00 PM
The politicians that run my state (North Carolina) did the right thing by repealing the notorious ''bathroom bill''. Unfortunately they did the wrong thing by adding provisions that bans all cities in my state from creating anti-discrimination legislation until the year 2020. We need a national law that states that all adult citizens must have the same legal, political, and civil rights.