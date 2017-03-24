As I watched and gloated at the defeat of the monstrosity concocted by the likes of the orange man and his St Paul guy, I noted that little if any of the news coverage of the defeat dared to mention how the pushback from the people across America in the end led to the disarray and defeat we just witnessed and helped pull off. THAT INCLUDED THE PBS NEWS HOUR which might I say deserves less and less of our support if any. I vote to retain Sesame Street and the great mysteries I get to watch. That's about it.