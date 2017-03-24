Arts & Events

After critical successes of their first two shows of the season, 'Waiting for Godot' (a collaboration with Inferno Theatre) and 'Death of a Salesman,' Ubuntu Theater Project is staging the West Coast premiere of Lisa Ramirez's 'To the Bone,' which follows five undocumented immigrant women working in an East Coast poultry factory.

Directed by Ubuntu's co-artistic director Michael Socrates Moran, the production is inspired both by "the spirit of Steinbeck's 'Of Mice and Men' " and,the style of the late Pina Bausch's theatrical dance theater, Tanztheatre.

In the cast will be the playwright, an Ubuntu company member.

Since their first productions, which were East Bay site-specific, Ubuntu has chosen to concentrate staging this season at their headquarters, the remarkable Brooklyn Preserve, formerly Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, founded 1887. (The neighborhood, east of Lake Merritt, was originally known as Brooklyn.)

'To the Bone' will play Fridays, Saturdays at 8; Sundays at (except Sunday April 16 at 2); and two Thursdays, , April 13 and 20 at 8, from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 23. Brooklyn Preserve, 1433-12th Avenue (between 14th Ave/International Blvd & 15th Ave, near Foothill Blvd.).Tickets: $15-$45 online and at the door as pay-what-you-can. www.ubuntutheaterproject.com