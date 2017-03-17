A report of a vehicle burglary in Berkeley early Sunday morning led to the alleged discovery of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, as well as pills and an assault weapon during the subsequent service of a search warrant, according to police.

Officers responded to the vicinity of Durant and Telegraph avenues at 5:23 a.m. on a report of a vehicle burglary in progress, and found three suspects and a parked BMW.

Steven Manning, a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, matched a witness description of one of the suspects, police said.

Manning was found to have a warrant out for his arrest. He was allegedly in possession of heroin and more than $2,000.

Oakland resident Meredith Rains, 32, was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers allegedly found a bag of methamphetamine in plain view after removing her from the vehicle.

A third suspect later identified as Berkeley resident Rakim Washington, 46, allegedly gave false identification to police. They determined that Washington was on parole, and found heroin during a search.

A scale with marijuana and methamphetamine residue on the surface was allegedly found in the vehicle along with "drug packaging material," police said.

Officers serving a search warrant at Manning's residence also allegedly found more than 1,000 pills consisting of five different drugs, a loaded assault pistol with no serial number and dozens of rounds of ammunition, a credit card embossing machine, a credit card reader/writer and card stock.

All three suspects were booked into jail.