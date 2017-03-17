The Directors of the FBI and the NSA were questioned by the Congressional Intelligence Committee on Russia's roll in subverting our democratic processes and influencing our national and international policies. Democrats focused on the actions and associations of people in the Trump campaign with Russian government agents and oligarchs, as well as the actions of Trump himself. Republicans, on the other hand, focused on the leaks to newspapers that reveal what we now know about Trump's people having questionable contacts with Russia. This distinction is profound. Republicans are more concerned with covering up the leaks than the consequences of what the leakers have revealed. Clearly, the partisan Intelligence Committee should not be the only investigator. America needs an independent, non-partisan investigation of this very serious threat to our national security.