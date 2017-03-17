On 3/19/17 at 5:23am, the BPD responded to reports of a possible auto burglary in progress in the area of Durant and Telegraph Avenues. Officers and made contact with three people who were around a parked BMW. One of the car’s occupants matched the description provided by a witness of one of the suspects (later identified as Steven Manning 35, of Oakland). A computer check of Manning revealed he had several outstanding arrest warrants totaling $50,000. Manning was found in possession of suspected heroin. Manning was also found to be carrying over $2,000 in cash.

Officers then contacted the front passenger of the car (identified as Meredith Rains 32, of Oakland). A records check of Rains revealed she too had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. When Rains was removed from the vehicle a bag containing suspected methamphetamine was in plain view on the floorboard.

The backseat passenger provided false identification initially to Police but was later identified as Rakim Washington 46, of Berkeley. A computer check revealed that Washington was active to parole and officers conducted a parole search of his person and found suspected heroin.

A strong odor of fresh marijuana was detected from the inside of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a digital scale which had suspected methamphetamine and marijuana residue on its surface. Additional drug packaging was recovered. While being booked into the jail, more suspected heroin was found in Manning’s possession.

The officer responsible for the initial stop obtained a search warrant for Manning’s residence. The search yielded over 1,000 pills of 5 different types narcotics, drug packaging materials, digital scales, a loaded AR-15 assault pistol (without a serial number), dozens of rounds of ammunition, a credit embossing machine, a card reader/writer, and card stock.

Manning, Washington and Rains were all booked into the City of Berkeley Jail on various charges including gun and drug violations.