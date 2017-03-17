The library -- and by that, everyone knows I’m referring to the Berkeley Public Library system, what used to be our library -- isn't working in the best interests of seniors and Berkeley residents in general.

The staff knows that books are still removed if they haven't been checked out in 3 years. No human or professional collegial decision on each book if it has lasting value or interest. One of the principles of library collection and selection management included in accredited graduate schools of library-information science curricula is do not discard based solely on how often, or even if, a given title circulates.

The current BOLT situation reminds me of an invitation that was included in each Senior Power column b eginning in June 2012 : All candidates for election are welcome to share statements of their accomplishments and plans vis a vis senior citizens and elders.

And I sent individual invitations to candidates for Berkeley Mayor and City Councilmembers representing districts 2, 3, 5 and 6 in the November 6, 2012 General Municipal Election.

I received one statement. From Sophie Hahn, candidate for City Council, District 5, running against incumbent Laurie Capitelli. The City Election website indicates that she is currently a Zoning Commissioner, i.e. a member of the Zoning Adjustments Board. She recounts accomplishments and plans relative to the health, housing and transportation of our senior citizens.

None of the other, thirteen mayoral and councilor candidates provided statements. None, that is. There were acknowledgments of receipt of Senior Power’s invitation email from the offices of candidates Bates, Capitelli, Wengraf, and Worthington.

What might be concluded from this? Several things, possibly… depending on your reading interests and skills, politics, income, and demographics— mainly age. Is it possible that thirteen candidates consider that they have no accomplishments and plans related to senior citizens’ well-being?

Of fourteen candidates for Mayor and four Council memberships, there was one clearly concerned with seniors’ health, housing, and transportation. Sophie Hahn wrote: