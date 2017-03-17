Conflict of interest charges have been levelled against Donald Trump who has large outstanding loans estimated at $300m with the German Deutsche Bank, his largest creditor.



Deutsche has been accused of massive money-laundering violations of US law beyond its failure to establish adequate financial controls. It is estimated that $10B of Russian money has been transferred to the bank.

Top Democrats on the House financial services committee, are concerned the Department of Justice will soft-pedal the investigation in deference to Mr. Trump especially as the investigation will fall under the purview of the morally challenged Sessions. There are additional concerns that Trump’s administration extensive ties to Russian government officials and oligarchs would add additional pressure for the Doj to steer clear of serious investigations.