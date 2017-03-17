The Republicans have voted to replace the existing healthcare plan with a single payer plan. They think this is a good plan for all Americans. I hope they have replaced their own healthcare plan with the new replacement plan. I feel they are just playing party politics and want to repeal all, which helps poor, sick, young and elderly people. It seems they just want to please the Republican tea party groups. It also seems that they are helping the pharmaceutical companies. I don't see the poor and sick getting any benefit from repealing the ACA.

Can someone from the government address this issue more efficiently so that all of us feel that this is better for us, while it also saves the government a huge amount of money?

I don't think it is good to take more resources from the most needy and give it to those who don't need it. The speaker of the house Paul Ryan can cast his vote to support the general public. President Trump can wait and think twice before signing the bill into law. He must represent all Americans, not just those of his party.

“The Test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those that have much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have little” —Franklin D. Roosevelt