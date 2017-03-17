It used to be said that a man’s word was his bond. Not anymore! In much the same way Mr. Trump stiffed his building contractors, the world’s preeminent deal maker has reneged on his campaign pledge to provide “health coverage for all”. “Death panels” for many Americans may become a reality. Trashing Obamacare was a great campaign slogan but repealing it will dramatically increase bankruptcies and mortality rates.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates 14 million fewer Americans will have insurance if the ACA is repealed and replaced by Trumpcare. This number would rise to 21 million in 2020 and 24 million in 2026.

The ‘smoke and mirrors merchants’ of deceit plan to gut Medicaid, give huge tax breaks to the rich and stiff the poor, sick and disabled Americans. The elderly will be particularly hard hit. Rising premiums and deductibles would also make coverage unaffordable to millions of Americans as subsidies are withdrawn. The new proposal would allow insurers to charge five times more for older enrollees.

Rich Americans would no longer pay for health care subsidies which would give them a huge bonanza of $600 billion tax cut over 10 years.

This would also be a boon to Funeral Directors. I pity Republicans who are seeking re-election in 2018. This is what the Trump kleptocracy looks like -- impoverishing the many for the enrichment of the wealthy few.