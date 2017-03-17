Arts & Events

East Bay Media Center will present three memorial screenings of Rob Stewart's cology documentaries 'Sharkwater' (2008, which helped in the banning of shark finning, winning 22 international awards, and 'Revolution' (2012), receipient of 36 international awards, this Friday and Saturday, March 17 & 18, at 7, Sunday, March 19 at 2, at the Center, 1939 Addison, between MLK & Milvia, downtown Berkeley. Tickets: $6, at the door or online at www.eastbaymediacenter.com or email: maketv@ aol.com 843-3699

Stewart, 37, was killed in a scuba diving accident on February 3 in Florida during filming of a new documentary.