Police arrested two suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday night that began in Oakland and ended in Berkeley, police said.

At 6:50 p.m., two Oakland police officers attempted to conduct an investigative vehicle stop in the area of 14th and Harrison streets in Oakland. Inside the suspect vehicle were two adults and a firearm, police said.

According to police, the driver of the suspect vehicle intentionally struck the police vehicle. As a result of the collision, one of the officers suffered a broken wrist and was treated at a local hospital.

After the collision, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and was followed by Oakland police units. The pursuit continued outside of Oakland city limits, at which point other agencies became involved, including Berkeley police, San Leandro police, and the Alameda County Sheriff.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with two uninvolved civilian vehicles in the area of College and Ashby avenues in Berkeley. The two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said

Police detained and arrested one suspect, and recovered a stolen and loaded firearm. Police then set up a perimeter, closed the intersection to traffic and searched for the second suspect, who was quickly located and arrested in the 2900 block of College Avenue.

Both suspects were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. No additional injuries were reported, police said.

At 11:08 p.m., the area around College and Ashby avenues was cleared and all roads reopened, police said.

This incident is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.