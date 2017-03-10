A suspect who fled into Berkeley tonight after a police pursuit that began in Oakland, in which an officer suffered minor injuries, has been apprehended, according to police.

The suspect then fled in their vehicle and ended up in Berkeley, near College and Ashby avenues.

According to a Berkeley police dispatcher, the suspect was on a rooftop with a gun.

The incident began at about at about 6:50 p.m., near 14th and Harrison streets in Oakland, according to an Oakland police dispatcher.

During a vehicle pursuit, the suspect allegedly rammed their vehicle into the officer's patrol vehicle, according to the dispatcher.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the pursuit.

At about 8:30 p.m., Berkeley police had asked people to avoid the intersection, as they sought the suspect, along with help from Oakland police.

At 8:52 p.m., Berkeley police said the suspect was taken into custody.

The intersection remains closed at 9:30 as police investigate a collision connected to the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.