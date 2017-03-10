Do you wonder where California’s water has been going, and why? A documentary which will be shown Tuesday at 6 and 7:30 on the National Geographic channel will provide many of the answers.



And there’s a Berkeley connection: Rossman and Moore LLC, a law firm now located on Shattuck in downtown Berkeley, brought the successful challenge to the "Monterey Amendments” that form the subject of the film, which previewed in Sacramento last Tuesday night. It’s a documentary exposing California’s secret water agreements of the 1990’s. These have led to depleted aquifers, land subsidence and loss of fresh drinking water for entire communities in the Central Valley. Attorney Antonio Rossmann told the Planet that his firm has "a small part in the film, but played a major role in being the first to challenge these questionable deals.”