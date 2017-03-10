Arts & Events

This Wednesday, March 15, Le Bateau Ivre features The Dazzling Divas. Opera singers Pamela Connelly, Kathleen Moss and Eliza O’Malley light up the hall with arias, duets and trios from celebrated operas of Puccini, Verdi, Bellini, Bizet, Delibes and more plus some St. Pat's specials from these three Irish lasses.

Indulge yourself in an evening of opera’s top hits with these Bay Area favorites, accompanied by delicious food, dinners, desserts, and beverages of all kinds.

* DINNER SEATING: Begins at 5:00pm * PERFORMANCE: 7:00 - 9:00pm - No Cover Charge. Come early for a nice seat.

Le Bateau Ivre is at 2629 Telegraph Avenue,Berkeley . Bring a friend for an intimate evening of enjoyable music.