The public is invited to three upcoming Saturday meetings on spending the $100 million raised by bonds approved by the voters in November to “repair, renovate, replace, or reconstruct the City’s aging infrastructure and facilities.”

The first is scheduled for March 18 at the Frances Albrier Community Center, 2800 Park Street in San Pablo Park, from 10 am to 1 pm and will focus on Parks and City Buildings.

The second meeting will be held on March 25 from noon to 3 pm at the Live Oak Community Center, 1301 Shattuck Avenue, and will pay attention to the condition of the streets and storm drains.

The last meeting is planned for April 8 at the Terea Hall Pittman South Berkeley Library, 1901 Russell Street (corner of MLK) from 10 am to noon and will be an open discussion on proposed projects.

The City has posted a Measure T1 webpage with many links for those who want to read staff reports that detail projects, some completed, and others underway as well as those on the to-do list. A fairly comprehensive analysis of the projects including their cost, can be found in the October 18, 2016 update presented to the Council by Scott Ferris, the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront, and Phil Harrington, Director of Public Works.

Not all the parks projects are funded through City bonds. Other sources include the parks tax, Measure WW from the Regional Parks, and grants. Streets and other infrastructure maintenance and repairs are primarily paid by the general fund, which contributes almost a quarter of its budget to public works. The money raised by Measure M, a $30 million bond for streets and green infrastructure, approved by the voters in November 2012, is running out.

The $100 million raised by the Measure T1 bonds will only cover a portion of the needed projects, which are estimated to cost at least $400 million. Hopefully these upcoming discussions will help the City staff prioritize. Please prepare for the meetings by visiting the T1 webpage and reading the reports. An interactive story map is a special feature that shows 34 of the major projects like the pier, Aquatic Park tide tubes, the Rose Garden, Live Oak Park, and Grove Park and their location.

Those who cannot attend or wish to contribute in writing, can email their comments to: T1@cityofberkeley.info.

Toni Mester is a resident of West Berkeley.