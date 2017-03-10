The Russian-Trump smoke is becoming thicker and thicker threatening to explode into a roaring conflagration and bring down the presidency.

Consider the following sordid saga.

Prior to the 2016 election, Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman, made frequent contacts with a Russian contact with deep ties to the Kremlin.

J.D. Gordon, a member of Trump’s security team, met with Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak and removed language critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jason Greenblatt, special international negotiator at the White House met with Rabbi Berel Lazar, the chief rabbi of Russia and a close ally of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.

Perhaps, the most damaging evidence of possible collusion is the phone records and intercepted calls which show conclusively that members of Trump’s 2016 campaign had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials prior to the election. Why were so many Trump officials cozying up to America’s arch enemy?

If the FBI and other intelligence agencies find the “smoking gun”, then Trump and his associates should be charged with high crimes and removed from office. The 2016 elections results should be voided and Hillary Clinton sworn into office as early as possible to stop the hemorrhaging of our democracy.