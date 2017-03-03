Thank you for your comments at Council Tuesday night regarding the City's infrastructure needs.

I agree with your statements regarding the need for a long-term comprehensive vision and plan for our City's infrastructure - not just for 2050 but for the 22nd century.

I also totally agree with you that we should evaluate new technologies before investing hundreds of millions of dollars into repairing the "old stuff."

For those who missed it, I encourage you to listen to Sophie's comments at ~ 1 hr, 15 minutes.