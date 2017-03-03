Extra
Forum tonight on the homelessness crisis
Tonight, Thursday, March 9, In partnership with Northbrae Community Church, BOCA (Berkeley Organizing Congregations for Action),
the Berkeley Food Network and the North Berkeley Public Library, please join Councilmember Sophie Hahn for a Community Forum onThe Homeless Crisis in Berkeley.
TONIGHT
Thursday, March 9, 5:00-8:00 pm
Northbrae Community Church, 924 The Alameda
____________________
5:00-6:00 pm - Information Fair
to connect with nonprofits and service agencies
6:00-7:00 pm - Presentation
Featuring Paul Buddenhagen, City of Berkeley Director of Health,
Housing, and Community Services
7:00-8:00 pm - Question & Answer