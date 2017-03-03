Tonight, Thursday, March 9, In partnership with Northbrae Community Church, BOCA (Berkeley Organizing Congregations for Action),

the Berkeley Food Network and the North Berkeley Public Library, please join Councilmember Sophie Hahn for a Community Forum onThe Homeless Crisis in Berkeley.



TONIGHT

Thursday, March 9, 5:00-8:00 pm

Northbrae Community Church, 924 The Alameda

____________________



5:00-6:00 pm - Information Fair

to connect with nonprofits and service agencies

6:00-7:00 pm - Presentation

Featuring Paul Buddenhagen, City of Berkeley Director of Health,

Housing, and Community Services

7:00-8:00 pm - Question & Answer