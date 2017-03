This is the vote total as of Tuesday night in the race for the Berkeley City Council district vacated by Mayor Jesse Arreguin:



Kate Harrison: 1278 votes = 63.71%



Ben Gould: 728 votes = 36.29%



Any votes which were dropped in boxes at Berkeley City Hall or at the Alameda county clerk's office or which are still in the mail have not been counted, but there are not enough ballots outstanding to change the winner.