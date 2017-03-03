Berkeley police are searching in the area of Aquatic Park for an auto burglary suspect who allegedly tried to run down a Richmond officer with a car early this morning, prompting the officer to fire multiple rounds in self-defense, authorities said.

Berkeley police said they received a call at 12:19 p.m. from a community member about a suspicious vehicle that possibly was involved in the Richmond incident.

Officers who responded to the call found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in the area of Channing Way and Fourth streets, police said.

The driver of that vehicle was seen running northwest on Channing Way toward Aquatic Park, which is just east of Interstate Highway 80, according to police.

Numerous Berkeley officers are searching the area for the driver. Community members who live or work in the search area are asked by police to report any suspicious behavior or similarly described suspects to call (510) 981-5900.

Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said that at about 1:10 a.m. today, officers responded to a call about a man breaking into a truck on Sutter Avenue.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, the suspect took off running and the officer gave chase but lost sight of him on Carlson Boulevard, Tan said.

A second officer arrived a short time later and began looking for the suspect on foot.

"Then all of a sudden this silver Mercedes darts out at the officer with no headlights on and trying to run him over," Tan said. "The second officer then, feeling that he was going to be run over and killed, he shoots at the driver in hopes of stopping the car."

Police do not yet know if the shots hit the driver, Tan said.

The suspect continued driving north on Carlson Boulevard, police said.

The Mercedes-Benz was described as an early 2000s model silver four-door sedan and the suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to Tan.