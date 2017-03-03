The Russian-Trump connection gets murkier by the day.

Our democracy should be based on free and fair elections. But there is mounting evidence that a significant number of Trump officials colluded with Russia to tilt the result in favor of the current president. This has become an unprecedented constitutional crisis. Attorney General, Jeff Session’s meetings with Russian ambassador contradict his earlier sworn testimony he gave to Congress. Sessions is only the latest villain in a dark conspiracy to subvert our democracy. It defies credulity that he acted on his own without the active support of his current boss.

Sessions has committed a serious crime bordering on treason. He must step down, recusal is not enough. Furthermore, he should be disbarred and face jail time. Lying under oath is not a trivial matter.

Russia's interference in the US, Ukraine and Georgia’s elections demonstrate their relentless efforts in subverting the sovereignty of independent nations.

Their successful hacking renders the US increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks into our defense, financial, and infrastructure systems.

Our government's weak response to such attacks sends a strong message to ISIS and other terror groups that the United Sates is weak and incapable of safeguarding its most important institutions.

It's not a coincidence that both Donald Trump and Georgia's Bidzina Ivanishvlli campaigns rallied supporters with boisterous anti-media rants, lies about a rigged election system and anti-trade tirades. This is Putin’s playbook which he “generously” shares with his adversaries.