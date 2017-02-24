Features
A Kvetchy Quatrain and Some Trumped-up Haikus
I'd like to report that Trump has no rapport
that his Twitterish tirades leave much to abhor
that his public deportment disgraces the nation
"Deport him, instead!" is my loud exclamation
White-hot White House Haikus
--- ---
Boo! The Great Trumpkin!
He's orange and hairy-scary!
He even spooks spooks!
--- ---
Trump's in a bind now
Learning to juggle The Job
His balls in the air
--- ---
"Fake news" brouhaha
Real goal of Washington's post:
"Silence our critics"
--- ---
Trump is a monster
Who can beat him? Al and Jill
Vote for Franken/Stein!
--- ---
Sir Trump's latest whine:
Wants SNL banned, no shit
Sad, turdy Knight's jive
--- ---
Trump's swamp-critter picks:
A mad-as-sin cabinet.
Pass the Advil, please!
--- ---
Here's wishing you a
Furry Murky Christmas and
A Scrappy New Year
--- ---
It's a brand new year
Fresh outta the box. (I say:
"Reseal the damn box.")
---
If the US were
A real democracy, Trump
Wouldn't be the prez.
--- ---
President-elect?
Trump came in the runner-up.
President-select!
--- ---
You need a license
To drive a car but not to
Run the USA
--- ---
Inauguration?
Why should anyone show up
For a runner-up?
--- ---
Trump's our new leader?
The Reprimander-in-chief
is what we'll call him
--- ---
Trump is a coward.
When critics call him to task,
he simply retweets
--- ---
The Oval Office
The awful Offal Office
With Trump at the desk
--- ---
Trump a "populist"?
With his cuts, millions could die.
"De-populism!"
--- ---
Trust me. Believe me.
Who needs the truth when I've got
Alternative facts.
--- ---
Want Trump's tax returns?
Donald has a suggestion:
"Waterboarding works."
--- ---
Trump says vote was rigged
Wants an investigation.
How 'bout a new vote?
--- ---
The press versus Trump
The Dailies v. Go-Lieth
Press on, truth tellers!
--- ---
Flynn was in and now
He's out, his memory failed
Wired and now he's fired
--- ---
Andy Puzder caves
Thanks to Oprah and his ex
Puzder cussed her. Sad!
--- ---
Kellyanne Conway
She does it her way, lobbing
Alternative facts
--- ---
Trump and spies make news
Donny puttin' out for Vlad?
Trump's not orange. He's Red!
--- ---
Trump's taunts and stunts go
beyond the realm of satire
More like sad, tired ire
--- ---
Trumpty-Dumpty sat
on a Wall. Trumpty-Dumpty
had a great fall. Splat!