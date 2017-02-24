I'd like to report that Trump has no rapport



that his Twitterish tirades leave much to abhor



that his public deportment disgraces the nation



"Deport him, instead!" is my loud exclamation







White-hot White House Haikus



--- ---



Boo! The Great Trumpkin!



He's orange and hairy-scary!



He even spooks spooks!



--- ---

Trump's in a bind now

Learning to juggle The Job

His balls in the air

--- ---

"Fake news" brouhaha

Real goal of Washington's post:

"Silence our critics"

--- ---

Trump is a monster

Who can beat him? Al and Jill

Vote for Franken/Stein!

--- ---

Sir Trump's latest whine:

Wants SNL banned, no shit

Sad, turdy Knight's jive

--- ---

Trump's swamp-critter picks:

A mad-as-sin cabinet.

Pass the Advil, please!

--- ---

Here's wishing you a

Furry Murky Christmas and

A Scrappy New Year

--- ---

It's a brand new year

Fresh outta the box. (I say:

"Reseal the damn box.")

---

If the US were

A real democracy, Trump

Wouldn't be the prez.

--- ---

President-elect?

Trump came in the runner-up.

President-select!

--- ---

You need a license

To drive a car but not to

Run the USA

--- ---

Inauguration?

Why should anyone show up

For a runner-up?

--- ---

Trump's our new leader?

The Reprimander-in-chief

is what we'll call him

--- ---

Trump is a coward.

When critics call him to task,

he simply retweets

--- ---

The Oval Office

The awful Offal Office

With Trump at the desk

--- ---

Trump a "populist"?

With his cuts, millions could die.

"De-populism!"

--- ---

Trust me. Believe me.

Who needs the truth when I've got

Alternative facts.

--- ---

Want Trump's tax returns?

Donald has a suggestion:

"Waterboarding works."

--- ---

Trump says vote was rigged

Wants an investigation.

How 'bout a new vote?

--- ---

The press versus Trump

The Dailies v. Go-Lieth

Press on, truth tellers!

--- ---

Flynn was in and now

He's out, his memory failed

Wired and now he's fired

--- ---

Andy Puzder caves

Thanks to Oprah and his ex

Puzder cussed her. Sad!

--- ---

Kellyanne Conway

She does it her way, lobbing

Alternative facts

--- ---

Trump and spies make news

Donny puttin' out for Vlad?

Trump's not orange. He's Red!

--- ---

Trump's taunts and stunts go

beyond the realm of satire

More like sad, tired ire

--- ---

Trumpty-Dumpty sat

on a Wall. Trumpty-Dumpty

had a great fall. Splat!