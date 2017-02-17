Police have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of stabbing a staff member at a private Berkeley school this afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Angel Juarez, was spotted by the California Highway Patrol near Buchanan Street and Interstate Highway 880 in Albany, police said.

After witnesses positively identified Juarez as the stabbing suspect, police booked him into the Berkeley jail.

The incident began at 1:46 p.m., when officers received a report of a stabbing at Via Center, a private, special education school located at 2126 Sixth St., according to police.

The employee who stabbed was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately released.

After the alleged stabbing, Juarez fled the scene and was last seen running west on University Avenue, over the Interstate Highway 880 overpass.

Because Juarez was allegedly carrying a large knife and was considered dangerous, police had asked residents in the area to shelter in place. The shelter in place advisory has since been lifted, police said.

Copyright © 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. -- Republication, Rebroadcast or any other Reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited.

/www/bcn/general/02/newsclip.17.02.21.15.31.00.1.txt