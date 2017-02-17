On 2/21/17 at approximately 1:46pm, the Berkeley Police Communications Center received a report of stabbing which had just occurred at a school on the 2100 block of 6th Street. The single adult stabbing victim (a staff member of the school) has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.



The suspect has been identified as Angel Juarez 20, who has been described as a Hispanic Male Adult, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’0” and 100lbs. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt, black sneakers, black pants, and carrying a large knife. Juarez was last seen running westbound on University Avenue over the Highway 80 overpass. Juarez is considered armed and dangerous. Officers are currently searching the Marina, Aquatic Park, and areas of west Berkeley for Juarez.



Community members in the affected area are encouraged shelter in place and report any person matching Juarez’s description.