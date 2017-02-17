Oakland police have "disarmed and detained" an active shooter in East Oakland this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man armed with a rifle was in the area of 98th Avenue and Golf Links Road, according to police.

The California Highway Patrol shut down eastbound Highway 580. As of about 9:40 a.m., CHP officials said shots were still being fired.

As of about 10 a.m., CHP officials said that Oakland police had detained the suspect and the highway had reopened.

Police did not immediately say if any force was used in the arrest. Police are still searching the area and some streets remain shut down.

