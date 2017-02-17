On February 11, 2017, demonstrations were held at least 225 Planned Parenthood clinics across the country in support of, and against, the organization.

Planned Parenthood operates 650 health centers across the U.S. providing women with "the information and care they need to live strong, healthy lives and fulfill their dreams -- no ceilings, no limits." In the year ending June 30, 2015, the organization received $553.7 million in government health services grants and reimbursements or 43% of its revenue.

I remember when anti-abortion activist and Center for Medical Progress founder David Daleiden alleged in a series of undercover videos in 2015 that Planned Parenthood was selling donated fetal tissue for a profit. The videos totally misrepresent what Planned Parenthood does. Republican Party jumped on Planned Parenthood to highlight their anti-abortion stance and a Republican-led investigations quickly followed. The investigation found nothing. In truth, Planned Parenthood follows federal law in allowing women to donate fetal tissue for research, and only charges a small amount to cover the costs of storage and shipment.

In actuality, only about 3% of Planned Parenthood services are dedicated to abortions and no federal money goes to abortion services. And remember the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. The other 97% of services are for contraception, treatment and tests for sexually transmitted diseases, cancer screenings, and other women’s health services.

Unfortunately, the falsehood about selling fetal tissue has turned into an anti-abortion crusade against Planned Parenthood with a GOP threat to repeal the Affordable Care Act and eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

If Planned Parenthood loses its federal funding, women will be denied a vital source of health care services; their health centers are often the last resort for women seeking healthcare in low-income communities. The attack on Planned Parenthood is just another GOP attack on women.

Demand that Congress continue funding Planned Parenthood.