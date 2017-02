Eastbound Interstate Highway 580 is shut down as Oakland police deal with an active shooter in East Oakland this morning.



A man armed with a rifle is in the area of 98th Avenue and Golf Links Road, according to police.



The California Highway Patrol has shut down eastbound Highway 580. As of about 9:40 a.m., CHP officials said shots were still being fired.



There have no reports of any injuries. Police are asking people to avoid the area.