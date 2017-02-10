Two people who were found dead in a Berkeley apartment on Saturday were identified today by police as Dora Bibbs, 87, and her husband Gary White, 56, both of Berkeley, as previously reported by Channel 7 News.

Officers and firefighters who were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Haskell Street for a medical rescue at 11:31 a.m. Saturday found Bibbs and White and pronounced them dead at the scene.

Berkeley police said today that the responding officers "combed the residence and found no obvious signs of foul play."

Police said the cause of the two deaths has not yet been determined pending autopsy and toxicology reports and said they won't release any further details at this time.

In late January, another couple living in Berkeley died in their apartment from carbon monoxide poisoning.

But police said they are still trying to determine where the carbon monoxide came from in that incident.