Berkeley police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an auto burglary last week.



Police, who released two photographs of the suspect, said the man burglarized a car in a parking lot in the 900 block of Heinz Avenue between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.



The photos can be seen here and here.

The suspect was filmed twice by surveillance cameras driving the same getaway vehicle in the same location, once in the Feb. 9 incident and once in a previous incident at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 when he was casing cars, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle appears to be a newer model, black Mercedes-Benz four-door sedan with paper plates and chrome rims, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a heavyset black man who is between his early 20s and early 30s and has a dark complexion.

Police said that in the photo from Feb. 9, he's wearing a Kansas City Royals baseball cap and a black jacket with a white logo over a white T-shirt.

They said that in the picture from Jan. 11, he's wearing a blue and red hooded sweatshirt over a white hat.

Berkeley police said anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the auto burglary should call their property crimes unit at (510) 981-5737.