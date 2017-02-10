One person was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a fire at a recently developed housing complex occupied mainly by students near the University California at Berkeley, according to a fire dispatcher.

At 4:49 a.m., firefighters responded to 2301 Durant Avenue on a report of a fire, the dispatcher said.

The building, known as The Metropolitan, is a new, privately-managed student housing community, according to the building's website.

It abuts St. Mark's Episcopal Church and the Julia Morgan-designed Berkeley City Club.

At the scene, firefighters found a victim suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening. The victim was taken to a hospital, according to the dispatcher.