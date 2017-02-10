A 60-foot-tall tree fell on four unoccupied cars Thursday evening in Berkeley, fire Chief Gil Dong said.

The fallen tree was reported at 6:23 p.m. in the 100 block of Parkside Drive, a dispatcher said.

No one was injured. But the tree fell on some power lines, pulling them from three homes, which lost power.

A tree crew cut up the tree and removed it from the road. PG&E responded to restore power to the homes, according to Dong.

Traffic was not affected.