We're not the only town suspicious about how developer-driven our town has become. Los Angeles is proposing doing something about it, and our new Berkeley City Council should take notice.



Five Los Angeles City Councilmembers are calling on the Los Angeles Ethics Commission to devise an ordinance prohibiting political contributions from developers with projects currently or recently before "city decision makers" - or find ways to inhibit their influence such as requiring elected officials to recuse themselves from land-use decisions if they accept donations from the developer-applicant.



The issue comes up only weeks before a March election in Los Angeles which will put the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative (Measure S) before voters weary of watching what seems like pay-to-play deals influencing planning decisions affecting, or some would say sacrificing, their neighborhoods. Developer Rick Caruso's 16-story building approval came on the heels of $476,000 from his own pockets and those of his associates and family over the last five years.

Donations are not necessarily in and of themselves corrupt, and the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision continues to equate speech with money. But that doesn't mean there aren't ways to curb speech in special circumstances; time, place, and manner, as the Berkeley City Attorney has been wont to say when it comes to panhandling.

The town which was so eager to curb asking for donations near bank machines (Berkeley) or parking meters (Berkeley) or in commercial districts entirely (Berkeley) over the last decade or three can hardly turn its back on the probability that elections almost entirely dominated by developer-related contributions are tilting decisions at all levels in developers' favor.

Local attorney Antonio Rossmann says that "the issue remains open." He won a 1972 Woodland Hills land use case opposing a proposed development on the grounds that it violated the general plan, even winning attorneys' fees, then lost an 8-7 vote later when the Los Angeles City Council came better prepared.

"Woodland Hills residents said, 'we just don't have a chance,'" stated Rossmann. The Los Angeles City Council took substantial contributions from developers, and Rossmann's case challenged the fairness of the review. Judge Bernard Jefferson, one of the first African Americans appointed to the state appellate courts who died at 91 in 2002, agreed that residents were denied a fair hearing.

At the inevitable appeal, the California Supreme Court had 30 days to decide whether to take the case, and put it over for another, then another 30 days. The court finally granted hearing. " My opposing counsel was the City Attorney of Los Angeles," says Rossmann.

"The California Supreme Court twice put off reviewing the case but on the last day (reluctantly, in my view) took it over, ultimately ruling that the FPPC rules provided sufficient protection against unfairness, but granting us relief on other grounds. The Court was divided in both concurring and dissenting opinions. If the Council itself formulated and adopted the prohibition, the present Court would in my view sustain it, finding the compelling grounds to overcome Buckley v. Valeo and Citizens United."

"It was clear we won the case," Rossmann observes. "They threw the case out on CEQA grounds. The guy who voted for that development was voted out. But a plurality of the court held that because the majority of them had taken donations did not make campaign contributions 'illegal'" which Rossmann points out sidesteps the issue at hand, that of whether or not the Woodland Hills residents got a fair hearing, an issue he considers still in question popularly reflected in what he calls "common sense outrage" driving both the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative and "citizens' frustration" in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Rossmann says the issue not only remains open, the issue of fair hearings before developer money-saturated decision-makers is boiling over in Los Angeles because "it's a worthy question. It shows people think things are out of control out there." He is excited to see that five of the current Los Angeles City Council support restrictions on developer contributions, pointing out that "rather than asking the judges, the city council could impose restrictions on itself."

The lopsided nature of the donation landscape in Berkeley tilts our elections against our democracy. Our new Mayor and City Council should move swiftly to follow the Los Angeles City Council's lead, so that Berkeley's agenda going forward is decided by people who live here, work here, and have more than commercial interests at stake here. Our human rights and the health of the planet, in this new landscape, matter more than ever.